Man to serve 7 years in connection to 2021 shooting at Menchville High School where 17-year-old died

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Demari Batten will serve seven years in connection to the 2021 shooting death of a 17-year-old outside Menchville High School, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

Batten was sentenced for shooting a firearm on school grounds, having a firearm at school and carrying a loaded weapon in public.

In Dec. 2021, Newport News Police Chief Drew said that Batten went to a vehicle after a basketball game at Menchville High. Justice Dunham allegedly approached the vehicle, and an altercation happened that ended in Dunham being shot.

Batten's attorney says a group of teens attacked him while he was in his car and that he shot his gun in self defense.

Batten's first trial ended in a mistrial where the jury found him guilty of having a firearm on school property and discharging it on school property.

In January, Batten was found not guilty of voluntary manslaughter.

He was sentenced Tuesday in a Newport News circuit court.