Court document reveals new details about Hampton weekend homicide

HAMPTON, Va. — We are learning more about a homicide that happened in the 500 block of Newport News Ave. in Hampton November 15 involving a grandson shooting and stabbing his grandfather to death, according to police.

News 3 talked with neighbors on the street. None wanted to go on camera, but one did say they’ve lived there for decades and have seen crime before so this isn’t going to scare them away.

Another neighbor who has also lived here for decades said her husband often talked with the man who was killed, 73-year-old Arthur Jackson, and Jackson would occasionally mow her grass.

News 3 also went to court, where a criminal complaint was on file for the suspect, 18-year-old Kyron Jackson. As News 3 has reported, police say Kyron is Arthur's grandson.

The complaint paints a picture of what was going on in the house at the time of the homicide. According to the complaint, police found a large amount of blood and a man dead in the back left bedroom.

It goes on to say Arthur Jackson was found with multiple stab and gunshot wounds to the upper body and head and had a knife laying on him.

As News 3 has reported, officers were called to the home for a welfare check. According to the complaint, Kyron met them at the door when they showed up and told them his grandfather was sleeping. That's when officers and Kyron went to the bedroom.

When officers decided to detain Kyron, he "presented his arms behind his back and stated that he knew" the complaint says.

Kyron admitted to shooting and stabbing his grandfather and admitted to putting the gun he used in the freezer, the complaint states. It goes on to say the gun was, indeed, found there.

As of Tuesday, police had not released a motive and the case remained under investigation.