Hampton deacon's daughter named suspect in his murder months after he was found brutally killed

HAMPTON, Va. — Months after a local church leader was found brutally killed inside of his Hampton home, police have named his daughter as a suspect in his murder.

Domonique Hickman, 38, currently has warrants on file for second-degree murder, felony failure to appear and misdemeanor failure to appear, according to police.

Previous coverage: Daughter is person of interest in brutal stabbing death of Hampton deacon

Joseph Hickman, 73, was a deacon and pillar of the community.

“Everyone respected him because he was such a good person and caring person,” Gayle Watson, Hickman’s sister, told News 3 in an interview back in August.

Watson says it was "shocking" and "devastating" to lose her brother earlier this year: On April 25, Hickman was found dead inside his home on Azalea Drive. A search warrant states he had extreme blunt force trauma to his head and multiple stab wounds to the body. It states multiple knives were located near him.

At first, police said Hickman's daughter, Domonique Hickman, was a person of interest in the case. However, on Thursday, police named her as the main suspect in her father's murder and they're currently looking for her.

Watson previously told News 3 the two lived together and there were issues.

“Before this even happen, my brother was very stressed out,” said Watson. "Every Sunday that he attended church, we could see the worry, he wasn’t sleeping. He was worried. He wasn’t himself."

