Daughter is person of interest in death of Hampton deacon, found brutally stabbed to death at home

A church leader is found brutally killed inside of his Hampton home.

Months later, no one has been arrested, but police are looking for his daughter, who they've called a person of interest.

“It’s been shocking," said Gayle Watson, Joseph Hickman’s sister. "It’s been devastating."

Deacon Joseph Hickman was a pillar of the community.

“Everyone respected him because he was such a good person and caring person,” said Watson.

On April 25, Hickman was found dead in his home on Azalea Drive in Hampton.

Hampton 73-year-old man's death leads to homicide investigation, suspect wanted: HPD Web Staff

Court records outline a brutal crime scene that indicated Hickman was attacked and had “extreme blunt force trauma” to his head and “multiple stab wounds to the body.”

The records state multiple knives were also located near him, prompting police to begin a homicide investigation.

“It’s been very hard me personally, I’m obsessed with knowing that the person that killed him has not been located,” said Watson.

Police call his daughter, Dominque Hickman, a person of interest in the case.

Watson says the two lived together and there were issues.

“Before this even happen, my brother was very stressed out,” said Watson. "Every Sunday that he attended church, we could see the worry, he wasn’t sleeping. He was worried. He wasn’t himself."

Police are looking to speak with Dominique, who didn’t attend her father’s funeral, and hasn’t been seen since his death.

“We want to identify Dominique Hickman and get her located and check for her welfare and her safety and also see if she can provide any knowledge about what happened to her father that night,” said Sgt. David Elliott with the Hampton Police Department.

The mystery remains as to what happened Hickman, a man who grew up in Hampton, graduated from Bethel High School, graduated from Norfolk State University, served in the Army, taught R.O.T.C. to high school students, and was named teacher of the year. He also spent time in Florida and Georgia before moving back home to Hampton Roads.

“He was always there to support everyone whether it was financially, emotionally. He was just that type of person that was always helping everyone. He was just beyond generous, loving kind hearted person,” said Watson.

Watson’s parents died when she was 12 and her then 18 year old brother, Joseph Hickman took on a father-figure role in her life.

A tribute to him remains in the front row of his church.

"Heartbreaking and disheartening and very stressful. If it wasn’t forgotten in our prayer life, me and my family would not be able to deal with you know this devastation,” said Watson, “He had one saying that was giving up was not an option. He inspired everyone in the family, not to give up.”

And his loved ones aren’t giving up hope that they will get answers.

If you or anyone you know has information to assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send anonymous tips by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com. Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line tip results in an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1500.00.