73-year-old man's death leads to homicide investigation, suspect wanted: HPD

HAMPTON, Va. — The death of a 73-year-old Hampton man has turned into a homicide investigation — now, law enforcement is seeking help in finding a suspect, according to Hampton police.

On April 25, around 5:45 p.m., Hampton Fire and Rescue were called to respond to a report of a dead person in the 1st Block of Azalea Drive. Upon arrival, crews found Joseph Hickman dead inside a home, according to police.

The "suspicious nature" of the incident and Hickman's injuries being "consistent with trauma" led to officers being requested to respond, according to police. After a death investigation was conducted, the incident was classified as a homicide.

If you or anyone you know has information to assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.