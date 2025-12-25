SUV crashes into commercial building in Suffolk, catches fire

SUFFOLK, Va. — A commercial building in Suffolk is heavily damaged after an SUV crashed into it and caught fire Thursday morning, according to the City of Suffolk Department of Fire & Rescue.

In a Facebook post, the fire department said the crash happened just after 7 a.m. in the 500 block of North Main Street.

The car fire caught the building on fire.

In pictures, the words "Colonial Building" can be seen on the building.

When firefighters got there, they could see fire coming from the roof of the building. They had the fire put out about an hour later.

According to the Facebook post, the SUV hit a power pole and then hit the building.

The driver of the SUV was able to get out and was taken to a trauma center with what the fire department called serious injuries.

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dominion Energy estimated 1,000 customers in downtown Suffolk didn't have power. When power would be restored was unclear at the time.

The fire department is investigating the fire. Suffolk police are investigating the crash.