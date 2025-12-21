New arts initiative brings painters, murals and cultural events to downtown Suffolk district

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk is transforming its downtown area into a vibrant cultural hub through the newly established arts district and the WATCH Initiative, bringing colorful artwork and creative energy to the city's core.

The WATCH Initiative, which stands for Welcoming Arts Talent Culture & History, launched after the Suffolk City Council approved making downtown an official arts district. The program aims to unite various artistic efforts and create a cohesive cultural experience throughout the area.

"The WATCH Initiative is to bring the district to life," said Telesa "Lisa" Bleakley, the downtown manager for the city of Suffolk.

Visual storyteller and painter Chris Jeangeuant has contributed to the initiative by painting utility boxes along Main Street. Her vibrant artwork has become part of the scattered art pieces that now dot the downtown landscape.

"I think art beautifies our area, so having a piece of mine be a little part of that puzzle is wonderful," Jeangeuant said. "I was very grateful to be able to do that. They picked a piece and had it displayed. I've gotten a lot of great feedback from that."

The initiative encompasses multiple forms of artistic expression throughout the district.

"Through visual arts around the district, performing arts in different venues, events, and activities all those things you'd expect in a thriving downtown," Bleakley said.

Current examples of the WATCH Initiative include the mural at Festival Park, colorfully wrapped utility boxes, and even a wrapped bus that travels through the area.

Edward Beardsley, owner of MOD Olive and co-founder of the WATCH non-profit, believes the organization will help coordinate existing downtown activities into a unified vision.

"There's so much going on downtown, but it's just not quite in a cohesive package," Beardsley said. "I'm hoping the non-profit can aid in the good work that's already being done."

The WATCH non-profit is still in its formation stages and is currently developing its website. Residents can expect to see additional colorful artwork appearing throughout downtown Suffolk as the initiative continues to expand.

