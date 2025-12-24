Documents show mom wanted for alleged parental abduction in Suffolk has joint custody

SUFFOLK, Va. — The mother of two young girls whom Suffolk Police said they were investigating as a potential parental abduction has shared documentation with News 3 indicating that she has joint legal care and custody of her daughters.

Documentation from Breone'a Haskett Lee also shows she is filing a motion to quash and dismiss the warrant for her arrest on parental kidnapping charges, based on an August 2025 joint custody order from Portsmouth Juvenile & Domestic Relations District (JDR) Court.

The order says Lee shares joint legal care and custody, with "primary physical custody" to the father, and "reasonable and liberal parenting time to mother."

News 3 reported on Tuesday night based on a release from the Suffolk Police Department, in which said they had issued warrants for Lee.

SPD reported that Lee had taken her daughters, Angel Blake, 7, and A'Briella Blake, 6, from their home in Suffolk on Dec. 7 to go Christmas shopping, but they never returned.

It was noted in the release that Lee "does not have primary custody of her children and was not granted permission to take them out of state."

The children were not in danger, police said.

News 3 Suffolk neighborhood reporter Jessica Davis has reached out to the girls' father, Lee's family, and SPD for further clarification on this story.