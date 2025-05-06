Man shot, killed outside Hampton restaurant less than 6 months after deadly shooting at neighboring business

HAMPTON, Va. — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed following an altercation at at Hampton restaurant Monday, police say.

In audio from a 911 dispatcher, the dispatcher can be heard trying to get medics to Chances Restaurant & Lounge around 10:30 Monday night.

Watch: Man shot, killed after altercation at Chances Restaurant and Lounge in Hampton: Police

Man shot, killed after altercation at Chances Restaurant and Lounge in Hampton

Hampton police have since said 29-year-old Xavier Sterling was shot and killed. Police say the shooting started as an argument hat happened inside the business and continued outside.

As of Tuesday, investigators didn't have a suspect and were asking anyone who saw something to come forward.

On Facebook, a man saying he’s Sterling’s father posted a video asking for prayers for the family and asking for gun violence to stop.

Watch: Hampton man killed in shooting on 35th Street

Man killed in Newport News shooting Friday afternoon

Following the shooting, News 3 spoke with Chuck Marshall, who owns a camera shop around the corner from Chances. He’s unbothered by the shooting.

“I’ve been here 16 years, and I’ll stay here," Marshall said. “It doesn’t affect me. It’s down on the corner. I leave at 5 p.m."

In December 2024, News 3 told you about a homicide that happened at Stillwater Tavern, which is next to Chances.

Watch: Suspect & victim identified in Stillwater Tavern fatal shooting

Suspect identified in Hampton's Stillwater Tavern shooting

No one at Stillwater Tavern wanted to talk Tuesday, on or off camera.

Monday's homicide also comes as the city tries to crack down on gun violence.

“The past couple weeks are not indicative of the future trends of Hampton public safety or the city of Hampton," Hampton Police Chief Jimmie Wideman said at a news conference held in April in response to recent shootings and fatal car crashes in the city.

Watch: Man hurt in shooting on Topping Lane in Hampton

Man hurt in shooting on Topping Lane in Hampton

On Tuesday, he released a statement in response to the shooting at Chances. It says, in part, that the shooting is a “senseless act of a coward” and "The Hampton Police Division, in partnership with our business partners and community, remains committed to enhancing the safety and well-being of our residents, visitors, and employees.”

Violent crime has a devastating impact on families and our community. Once again, the senseless act of a coward has forever changed the lives of our victims' families and friends and has disturbed this community. The Hampton Police Division, in partnership with our business partners and community, remains committed to enhancing the safety and well-being of our residents, visitors, and employees. Hampton Police Chief Jimmie Wideman

Also on Tuesday, Chances released a statement on Instagram.

It calls the shooting tragic and says, in part, “our deepest condolences go out to the family and loved ones affected by this unimaginable loss."