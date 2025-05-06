Man shot, killed after altercation at Chances Restaurant and Lounge in Hampton: Police

HAMPTON, Va. — A man was shot and killed following an altercation at Chances Restaurant and Lounge in Hampton Monday night, police said Tuesday.

Police say the altercation began in Chances on Settlers Landing a bit before 11 p.m. and then continued outside.

An unidentified suspect pulled out a gun and shot the 29-year-old victim, identified by police as Xavier Sterling of Hampton, who was pronounced dead at the hospital, police say.

Chances posted a statement to social media Tuesday morning noting that they will be closed Tuesday evening and offering condolences to those impacted.

"Due to the tragic events that occurred last night, we will not be opening this evening. Our hearts are heavy and our deepest condolences go out to the family and loved ones affected by this unimaginable loss. We are taking this time to grieve, reflect, and support those impacted. Thank you for your understanding and compassion during this difficult time."

An Instagram story reshared by Chances account around 8 p.m. shows a lively crowd of about 50-75 people a few hours before the shooting took place.

The incident comes a few months after a man was shot and killed at the bar next store, Stillwater Tavern, which also stemmed from an argument, police said.

If you or anyone you know has information to assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send anonymous tips by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com.