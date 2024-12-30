Watch Now
Suspect identified in Hampton's Stillwater Tavern shooting

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police just released the name of a suspect in connection to Sunday's shooting at Stillwater Tavern in Hampton.

Terrell Xavier Jones, 22, has warrants for one count of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, discharging a firearm in an occupied building, reckless handling of a firearm and possession of a concealed weapon, says HPD.

Officers say that Jones is considered armed and dangerous.

In a press release, police said Sunday's shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. and stemmed from an argument at the tavern.

Those with information about the incident are encouraged to call 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

