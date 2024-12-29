Man killed in shooting at Stillwater Tavern in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — A man was killed in a shooting that stemmed from an argument at Stillwater Tavern in Hampton early Sunday morning, police said in a news release.

Just after 12:30 a.m., officers responded to the scene on Settlers Landing Road where they found a 22-year-old man in the bar who had been shot.

The victim died at the hospital, and the suspect is still at large, Hampton Police said. No suspect description was provided by police.

Aside from the purported argument, police were not aware of a motive.

If you have information about the incident, Hampton Police ask you to contact them at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.