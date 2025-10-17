Hampton Planning Commission votes to revoke restaurant permit over safety concerns

HAMPTON, Va. — A Hampton restaurant that opened with hopes of revitalizing downtown now faces losing its operating permit after the Planning Commission voted to recommend revocation following months of safety incidents.

Chance's Restaurant and Lounge opened in 2024 as what many saw as a promising addition to Hampton's downtown waterfront district. The establishment was intended to serve as a neighborhood gathering spot where residents could share meals and enjoy the area's defining waterfront views.

However, the restaurant has generated multiple police reports and safety concerns that have rippled through the surrounding community. Police officials told the Hampton Planning Commission that the venue has struggled to balance its nightlife operations with neighborhood harmony.

"We've had multiple incidents occur at or near the location — including disturbances and fights involving patrons leaving the establishment," a police officer said during a recent Planning Commission meeting.

These ongoing safety issues prompted local leaders to examine whether the business aligns with residents' vision for their downtown neighborhood. The Hampton Planning Commission ultimately voted to recommend that Chance's lose its operating permit.

Michael Harris, chair of the Hampton Planning Commission, acknowledged the difficult balance between supporting local business and ensuring community safety.

"I think Chances is a great opportunity to bring a restaurant down into that district as well. One of the things we're trying to do is revitalize downtown Hampton and bringing patrons there. That'll help out the city, help out tax revenue, and liven up downtown. Unfortunately, now we're in a space where it's become a safety issue," Harris said.

The situation became more complicated when the property owner shared his own struggles with commissioners, describing months of attempting to work with a tenant who hasn't met community expectations.

"I've tried to work with them, but at this point it's just not working," the property owner told commissioners.

Harris said he made his vote with some reluctance but felt it was necessary given the evidence presented.

"I did it with some hesitancy, but I think it was the right thing to do. The presentation they showed had plenty of information about where the complaints were coming from. Unfortunate — but it helped solidify my vote," Harris said.

The owner of Chance's Restaurant and Lounge was not present at the Planning Commission meeting to address the concerns.

The Planning Commission's recommendation represents just the first step in the process. Hampton City Council will make the final decision on whether Chance's Restaurant and Lounge can continue operating in the community.