2 killed after Amazon delivery truck slams into car at Hampton intersection

Hampton Police Department
HAMPTON, Va. — Two people were killed and another was hurt after a crash involving an Amazon delivery truck in Hampton Saturday evening.

It happened around 6:50 p.m. at the intersection of East Pembroke Avenue and North King Street.

According to city officials, the crash involved a sedan stopped at a red light and a delivery truck that lost control, hit a fire hydrant, and then slammed into the car.

Three people were taken to the hospital. The driver and passenger in the sedan died from their injuries, while the truck driver survived and was still being treated as of Saturday night.

Police said the crash investigators are still trying to figure out what led up to the crash.

