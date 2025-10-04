Southeastern Blind Bowlers Association hosts tournament in Hampton highlighting inclusivity through bowling

HAMPTON, Va. — Athletes from across the country gathered at Century Lanes in Hampton on Saturday for the Southeastern Blind Bowlers Association's (SBBA) annual tournament, proving that passion for the sport transcends physical limitations.

Marie Van Liere has been knocking down pins for more than half a century. The St. Louis resident, who formerly lived in Hampton Roads, started bowling in 1974. She has accumulated many trophies over her 51-year bowling career.

"After awhile I get rid of them because they're just, I don't have anywhere to put them, and they're dust collectors," Van Liere said.

Despite being legally blind since birth, Van Liere has competed at national and international levels, showcasing the determination that defines the blind bowling community.

"I think it's great. I can bowl with people who have the same type of disability I have," Van Liere said.

The tournament brought together athletes who share more than just a love for bowling – they share a mission to change perceptions about disability in sports. The SBBA is a nonprofit organization, open to people who are blind, visually impaired or people with intellectual disabilities.

"Disability does not mean an inability. So, we like to teach people to be very positive through bowling and outreach that we do," said Joyce Mintz, tournament chairperson for the Southeastern Blind Bowlers Association.

For Van Liere, success isn't measured solely by strikes or spares. Her bowling scores have ranged from low to high over the years, but the real victory lies in participation itself.

"I'm sure I bowled games in the single digits. And I've bowled as high as a 276. So, if I can do it, anybody can do it," Van Liere said.

The tournament emphasized that whether it's a strike or a gutter ball, the most important element is having fun and building community among fellow athletes who understand each other's challenges and triumphs.

"If we see a strike, we celebrate, and if we only get two pins, we still celebrate, any occasion. You don't have to be a pro bowler to be a part of this. You just gotta love having fun and enjoying the sport," Mintz said.

The SBBA hosts their annual tournament every fall in a different city in the Southeast. Next year, the organization hopes to host the event in Winston-Salem, NC. For more information about the SBBA, click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.