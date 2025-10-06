Hampton overcomes early deficit to top Norfolk State in Battle of the Bay

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- For awhile, it looked as though Michael Vick would pick up his first win over a Division I opponent Saturday afternoon, but Hampton found its legs after a slow start to spoil those plans.

Norfolk State jumped out to a 21-10 lead early in the second quarter, but the Pirates stormed back with 17 unanswered points to end the half and held on for a 41-34 win in the Battle of the Bay. The victory improved Hampton's record to 2-4, while the Spartans fell to 1-5.

The green and gold pulled to within three points on two separate occasions after the break, but Hampton responded both times to swell the lead back to 10 points.

Four different Pirates found the endzone on the ground as Gracen Goldsmith, Braden Davis, Jah'Kei Chavis and Donovan Sheppard each tallied rushing touchdowns. Sheppard added a score through the air on a seven yard pass from Davis. Otto Kuhns threw for three touchdowns for Norfolk State in the losing cause, while Xzavion Evans rushed for 93 yards and a score.

Hampton came up with more key conversions, going 7-for-11 on third down.

The Pirates became the first team to win at home in the series since 2015 and claimed back-to-back victories in the Battle of the Bay.

Norfolk State is back in action Saturday at Wofford, while Hampton will host Campbell.