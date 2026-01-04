Former ODU quarterback Joseph transferring to Wisconsin

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- After two years of leading the Old Dominion offense, quarterback Colton Joseph is taking his skills to the Big Ten.

Joseph confirmed to WTKR on Sunday that he's transferring to Wisconsin, ending his three year stay with the Monarchs. ESPN and On3 initially reported the move, citing sources.

As a redshirt sophomore in 2025, Joseph led ODU to a 9-3 regular season while establishing himself as one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the nation. He threw for 2,624 yards and 21 touchdowns, while rushing for 1,007 yards and another 13 scores. He was the Sun Belt's fourth-leading rusher and his 302.6 total yards per game ranked eighth in the country in total offense.

Joseph announced his intention to enter the transfer portal last month and did not play in Old Dominion's 24-10 Cure Bowl win on December 17.

ODU's starting quarterback back job should be Quinn Henicle's to lose entering the 2026 season. Henicle has shown plenty of promise during limited action behind center. He rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns to lead the silver and blue to the bowl victory over South Florida, capturing the game's MVP honors.

As for Joseph, the former Monarch QB will join a Badgers' squad that finished 4-8 this past season. Last year's initial Wisconsin starter, Billy Edwards Jr., suffered a knee injury earlier in the season and entered the transfer portal. Danny O'Neil and Carter Smith will be the two returning signal-callers to the Badger roster in 2026. O'Neil saw time in seven games, throwing for five touchdowns and five picks before suffering a season-ending injury himself. Smith played in four games during the campaign, throwing for two scores and an interception.

Joseph leads an exodus of Old Dominion players to the portal. Reports Sunday indicate that running back Trequan Jones will transfer to Maryland. Receivers Tre Brown, Ja'Cory Thomas and Na'eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding and linebacker Jahleel Culbreath are also among those in the portal.