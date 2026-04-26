Hampton University: Dean, students safe after WHCA dinner shooting

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton University says members of its community are safe after a shooting disrupted the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, one of the most high-profile events in American journalism.

In a statement, the university confirmed that the dean of its Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications and two students were in attendance when the incident unfolded.

University officials say all three are safe.

“The safety of our faculty, staff and students is our top priority,” the university said in part. “We are grateful they are safe and are in close contact with their Hampton family and loved ones to provide support.”

The university says the group was attending the event in anticipation of being recognized for their work as emerging industry professionals.

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner brings together journalists, educators, students and political leaders from across the country, offering students a rare opportunity to witness the profession at its highest level.

Following the incident, Hampton University says it is focused on providing support to those affected. The university highlighted available mental health resources, including services through its Student Counseling Center and Hampton WellNest, which offers support to faculty and staff.

Officials say the university remains committed to the well-being of its campus community.

The shooting at the annual dinner prompted a swift response and evacuation, sending shockwaves through the journalism community nationwide.

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