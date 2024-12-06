Armed Services YMCA hosts luncheon to recognize military families for their community service

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Armed Services YMCA of Hampton Roads hosted its Five Star Military Family Recognition Luncheon to recognize military families who've gone above and beyond in their community service.

The event was held at Town Center in Virginia Beach Thursday afternoon, and it was emceed by News 3's Kurt Williams!

The luncheon recognized enlisted and junior officer military families for their philanthropic and volunteerism. One family from each branch of the military was honored.

Watch related coverage: Air Force TSgt who's spent 150+ hours of her time volunteering named 2024 Military Citizen of the Year

U.S. Air Force TSgt who's spent 150+ hours of her time volunteering named 2024 Military Citizen of the Year

Organizers say they felt it was important to showcase the families who serve our nation and their community in a variety of ways.

Retired Vice Admiral Bill French, who's also the president of the Armed Services YMCA, said the luncheon allowed them to celebrate "military families that volunteer on top of everything else they do. They find the time to go do something to make a difference in the community."

Below is a picture of the whole group honored at the event, which includes one family representing the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard.