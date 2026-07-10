Local eye surgeons offer free cataract surgeries to uninsured patients

NORFOLK, Va. — Local eye doctors are teaming up to provide free cataract surgeries to uninsured patients through a program called "Looking Forward, Giving Back."

Virginia Eye Consultants surgeons are offering the procedures at no cost to uninsured patients who cannot afford the surgery. The program has been running since 2014.

Eye surgeon Dr. Cameron Paladino with Virginia Eye Consultants says many patients who qualify have gone without care for years.

"A lot of these patients who may be uninsured — there's a good chance they've needed cataract surgery for potentially years and just haven't been in a position to get it," Paladino said.

Many of these patients have lost the ability to work or drive because of poor vision caused by cataracts.

To sign up, patients need to make an appointment with Virginia Eye Consultants to be evaluated. Those who meet the requirements and show proof they are uninsured will have an application filled out on their behalf and submitted for approval ahead of the free surgery.

Applications are still being accepted.

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