Green Run grad's Norfolk mural aims to inspire the next generation of 757 artists

NORFOLK, Va. — Although Nai Turner now lives in Baltimore, the Green Run High School graduate says Hampton Roads will always be home. Her newest installation in Norfolk is just one of several public art pieces she's created across the 757, each designed to leave more than a lasting impression.

If you drive down West Berkley Avenue, you may see the vinyl painting and think it's nice — but the creator is using her art to influence those in her community.

"This piece is a love letter to my inner child," Turner said.

For Turner, the mural isn't just about art — it's about healing.

"It's the chapter I'm living in right now, so I'm trying to feed my inner child," Turner said.

That personal journey began with an opportunity through Norfolk's public art program.

"I submitted my work for a project that they have going on for public arts and they reached out to me via email," Turner said.

But the impact she hopes to leave goes far beyond this art piece.

"It means a lot because I didn't see stuff like this growing up. It was more so in the museum, so it felt unreachable… unattainable," Turner said.

Now, she wants every child who walks or drives by to know their dreams don't have to hang inside a museum to matter.

"Being able to walk past something like this and feel seen… and let the kids know that they can attain and be an artist as well," Turner said.

Of all the murals she's created across Hampton Roads, Turner says this one hits differently because it's a reflection of where she is in life.

"Different… this one hit home because it's my chapter. I poured a lot into that," Turner said.

As her work continues reaching more communities, Turner says she's letting faith guide every brushstroke and every opportunity ahead.

"It's God's plan, so I'm just going with wherever God allows me to go," Turner said.

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