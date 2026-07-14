USS Fort Lauderdale set to return to Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — The USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) is set to return to Norfolk Naval Station later this week, marking the end of an 11-month deployment.

The USS Fort Lauderdale — a San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship — was deployed to the U.S. Fourth Fleet area of operations. The ship departed Norfolk on Aug. 14 alongside the USS Iwo Jima and USS San Antonio.

During their deployment, the three ships supported U.S. Southern Command missions, Department of War-directed operations, and the President's priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland, according to the U.S. Navy.

Watch related: USS Nimitz and its roughly 3,000 sailors arrive at Naval Station Norfolk

USS Nimitz and its roughly 3,000 sailors arrive at Naval Station Norfolk

The U.S. Navy says the Fort Lauderdale also supported humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations, delivering relief supplies following Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica and serving as a primary coordination hub for U.S. government relief efforts following a 7.5-magnitude earthquake in Venezuela.

The USS Fort Lauderdale’s return follows that of the USS Iwo Jima, which arrived at Naval Station Norfolk last week.

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