American Red Cross declares national blood emergency as blood supply drops 25% in June

NORFOLK, Va. — The American Red Cross has declared a national blood emergency.

Red Cross experts say the need for blood at hospitals across the country has increased by about 3,500 units of blood each week, more than they typically expect.

The Red Cross supplies 40% of the nation's blood and blood products. As of last month, in June, the organization has seen a 25% decline in the blood supply.

Summertime is especially when the Red Cross starts to see fewer donations. But with more people traveling and more medical emergencies, the Red Cross is declaring an emergency blood and platelet shortage.

While all blood donations are welcome right now, the Red Cross is especially in need of Type O positive, B negative blood, and platelet donations.

"Someone needs a blood transfusion every 2 seconds in the United States, and so there are patients out there whose lives depend on the generosity of their community members coming in to give the gift of life," Dr. Courtney Lawrence, Division Chief Medical Officer for the American Red Cross, said.

In Hampton Roads, residents can donate blood on July 20 at the Hampton Roads Sanitation District and on July 28 at the Princess Anne Rec Center.

For a drive closest to you, click here.

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