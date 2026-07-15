Bon Secours to build freestanding emergency department near former DePaul hospital site

NORFOLK, Va. — Bon Secours is building a freestanding emergency department near the site of the now-demolished DePaul hospital off Granby Street in Norfolk, calling it the city's first.

The new ED will have nine treatment rooms and will be open 24/7 for emergency care and diagnostic services, the health system said in a news release Tuesday.

Watch: Former DePaul hospital demolition begins in Norfolk

DePaul Hospital demo begins

"This investment reflects Bon Secours' long-standing commitment to ensuring access to high-quality, compassionate care and responding directly to the community's need for greater access to emergency care," said Pat Davis-Hagens, market president of Bon Secours – Hampton Roads. "By bringing 24/7 emergency services back to the Norfolk community, we are making a meaningful investment in the health and well-being of our neighbors and expanding access to convenient, high-quality care closer to home."

Currently, the nearest care for people in that area of Norfolk is a Sentara Urgent Care center in Wards Corner. The nearest major hospital is a few miles away.

Bon Secours says the ED will be equipped to treat those with life-threatening conditions like heart attack or stroke symptoms, seizures, allergic reactions, injuries, burns, broken bones, severe trauma, uncontrolled bleeding, poisoning and overdoses. But for hospitalizations or a higher level of care, patients may be transferred out to a full hospital.

The ED will be on the first floor of 155 Kingsley Lane and is expected to open in late 2027.

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