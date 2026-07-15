2025 Virginia crime report shows drops in homicides, hate crimes, rise in pornography offenses

Violent crimes, hate crimes, and property crimes were all down in Virginia in 2025, while pornography and obscene offenses rose, according to a new report from state police.

Compared to 2024, the commonwealth reported a 5.9% decrease in violent crimes, which includes murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault. A total of 18,722 violent crimes were reported in Virginia in 2025, according to the Virginia State Police annual crime report.

Watch related coverage: Portsmouth police report a drop in violent crime but see a rise in thefts and fentanyl cases this year

Portsmouth police report a drop in violent crime but see a rise in thefts and fentanyl cases this year

A breakdown of VSP's findings compared to 2024

Violent crimes

Murders: down 13.04%

Rapes: down 16.2%

Robberies: down 8.92%

Aggravated assaults: down 2.84%

Property crimes

Burglaries: down 18.32%

Larceny (theft): down 10.37%

Fraud: 4.21%

Motor vehicle theft: down 20.94%

Watch related coverage: Suffolk police report significant drop in crime for 2025

Suffolk Police report significant drop in crime for 2025

Society crimes

Drug offenses: down 5.98%

Weapon law violations: down 5.89%

Pornography/obscene materials: up 3.99%

Animal cruelty: down 10.77%

Hate crimes

Overall: down by 23.99% (in contrast, hate crimes saw a notable 25.5% increase in 2024)

Watch previous coverage: Virginia Beach sees significant crime reduction as police chief reports safest conditions in 5 years

Virginia Beach sees significant crime reduction as police chief reports safest conditions in 5 years

2025 violent crime rates per locality in the Hampton Roads region (per 100,000)

Newport News — 802.91

Portsmouth — 781.53

Franklin — 705.24

Norfolk — 389.7

Suffolk — 374.1

Chesapeake — 325.89

Hampton — 278.2

Poquoson — 263

Accomack County — 222.84

Northampton County — 211.16

York County — 182.06

Williamsburg — 176.99

Isle of Wight County — 137.24

Surry County — 134.91

James City County — 125.04

Southampton County — 118.85

Virginia Beach — 98.5

Gloucester County — 53.94

Watch related coverage: U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows WTKR how they search for drugs, weapons and stolen cars

U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows WTKR how they search for drugs, weapons and stolen cars

General trends reported by VSP

Most victims and known offenders of homicides were men between the ages of 18 and 44. 46.3% of all homicides took place in a residence or home. Firearms were involved in 73.7% of all homicides.

36.3% of stolen vehicles were taken from residences. The total value of stolen vehicles across the state in 2025 was over $122 million.

Methamphetamine accounted for the majority of drugs seized in 2025 at 22.6%. Cocaine was the second largest, representing 15.5%.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.