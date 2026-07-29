Angelina Resendiz's mother says Navy policy changes are 'a positive step'

NORFOLK, Va. — More than a year after the murder of Petty Officer Third Class Angelina Resendiz, the U.S. Navy has revised its policy for transferring sailors under investigation — a change the Navy says followed internal reviews after her death.

For Esmeralda Castle, Resendiz's mother, the policy is an important step toward preventing similar tragedies.

"This is a positive step. This is requiring the commands to include more people, and and that that that means accountability, right? That means the transparency. That means you know, it's not all on the commands to keep their unit and and their service members safe. Now this responsibility is going to be shared," Castle told News 3.

The revised policy requires sailors under investigation for alleged sexual assault or stalking to be transferred only to shore commands unless operational needs prevent it. It also requires commanders to coordinate with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS), Sexual Assault Response Coordinators and the receiving command to help protect alleged victims while preserving investigations. The policy also states temporary transfers cannot be used as punishment.

Castle said the changes address one of the biggest concerns her family had after her daughter's death.

"Like why did they transfer this person, right? Why didn't they protect the service members? Why didn't anybody know who he was? Why he was there? You know, more could have been done, and so this policy kind of addresses those things. Like more people will know, the right people will know, and communication is supposed to continue. And those things are, you know, meant to protect everyone," she said.

The Navy confirmed to News 3 that the policy revision came after reviews conducted following Resendiz's murder.

Last month, fellow sailor Jermiah Copeland pleaded guilty to unpremeditated murder in Resendiz's death. During his court-martial, Copeland admitted to strangling Resendiz aboard Naval Station Norfolk before moving her body to a wooded area. He was sentenced to more than 40 years in prison, received a dishonorable discharge and was reduced in rank.

While Castle welcomed the policy change, she said she believes accountability must extend beyond adopting new rules.

"What is going to you know hold these your individual commanders accountable for implementing the new policy, and not you know picking and choosing what what they'll implement or what they'll follow."

Castle said she hopes her daughter's death will continue to drive meaningful reforms throughout the military.

"I mean, it's sad, right? But but is is good, right? The opportunity for good. These are the opportunities for good that that that we're looking for, right?... we're we're we're we're we're transforming it into something lasting, right? That's going to, you know. Protect service members for for a very long time. This is just a step, right? It's a small step. There's still more work, right?"

Asked what she thinks Angelina's legacy has become, Castle said she believes her daughter is still making a difference.

"Yeah, yeah, absolutely... she's the guardian... warrior, right, protecting her service members, her brothers and sisters in service... Angie is a part of the reason why they they are choosing, right? To to change and and to make things better."

Castle said actions, not words, are what matter most.

"The Navy isn't a person, right? It's a machine. The military is a machine, and you don't forgive machines; you fix them, and that's what we're doing... when I see a policy, right, that's an action to me... it doesn't matter what they say, it's what they do."

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