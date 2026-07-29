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USS Truxtun to return to Naval Station Norfolk 'later this week'

USS Truxtun at Sea
WTKR
ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 20, 2025) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun at sea, March 20, 2025. USS Truxtun is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sierra Bryant, Released)
USS Truxtun at Sea
Posted

NORFOLK, Va. — The USS Truxtun is set to return to Naval Station Norfolk "later this week," a Navy official told News 3, concluding a nearly six-month-long deployment.

The USS Truxtun supported operations across multiple regions, including the U.S. 4th, 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. It departed Naval Station Norfolk on Feb. 3.

Watch previous coverage: Norfolk-based USS Truxtun dodges Iranian onslaught while transiting Strait of Hormuz

Norfolk-based USS Truxtun dodges Iranian onslaught while transiting Strait of Hormuz

Back in May, CBS News reported that defense officials said the USS Truxtun and the Mayport-based USS Mason, supported by Apache helicopters and other aircrafts, faced a series of coordinated threats during the passage. Iran launched small boats, missiles and drones against them in what officials described as a sustained barrage.

Despite the intensity of the attacks, neither U.S. vessel was struck, CBS News reports.

Nearly 300 sailors are on board the USS Truxtun. The U.S. Navy says this Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer can handle air warfare, anti-submarine warfare, naval surface fire support and surface warfare.

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