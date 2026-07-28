Angelina Resendiz's death prompts Navy to revise transfer policy for sailors facing certain allegations

The U.S. Navy revised its transfer policy in the wake of the death of Petty Officer 3rd Class Angelina Resendiz, a Navy spokesperson confirmed to News 3 on Tuesday.

“This revision was taken as a result of reviews by the Navy in the wake of the murder of Petty Officer 3rd Class Angelina Resendiz by a fellow Sailor,” William Speaks told News 3.

The Navy is requiring that sailors under investigation for allegations of sexual assault or stalking only be transferred to shore commands in response to the death of a sailor.

Norfolk TIMELINE: Everything we know about the murder of Angelina Resendiz

Resendiz’s family has been outspoken over the past year, calling for reforms within the military and greater protections for women in the armed forces. Castle has worked alongside the League of United Latin American Citizens to push Congress for accountability and change.

On June 8, Sailor Jermiah Copeland pleaded guilty to unpremeditated murder in the death of Resendiz. Both sailors served on the USS James E. Williams.

According to the plea deal holding statement, Copeland was guilty of five of the seven charges held against him: guilty of aggravated assault strangulation, indecent recording, obstruction of justice, false official statement, and his premeditated murder charge was reduced to an unpremeditated murder charge.

Watch related: Resendiz's mother speaks to media after plea hearing for Copeland

Angelina Resendiz's mother speaks to press after plea deal hearing for Jermiah Copeland

Copeland said that on May 29, 2025, Resendiz was in his barracks hanging out, drinking, and kissing. When his phone flashed with a notification, she got upset and he wanted her to be quiet. She fell to the ground and he strangled her to death with his hands.

Copeland admitted he lied to NCIS investigators when initially interviewed about her whereabouts; he told them he brought her back to her room. He also admitted in court he brought her body to a wooded area in the Broad Creek section of Norfolk on June 2, 2025. Her body was discovered a week later.

One of the charges Copeland pleaded guilty to involved strangling another woman on the USS Harry S. Truman on July 24, 2024; he also pleaded guilty to secretly recording a woman in a bathroom stall, and recording her while they were having sex.

Watch previous coverage: True Crime 757 podcast unravels the murder case of Angelina Resendiz

True Crime 757: The disappearance of Angelina Resendiz and the sailor charged with her murder

Copeland was not guilty of other counts of aggravated sexual assault, abusive sexual contact, sexual assault - incapable of consenting, sexual assault without consent, as well as domestic violence - strangulation and domestic violence - violent offense.

Copeland was sentenced to no less than 40 years and two months at Leavenworth Federal Prison in Kansas. He also received a dishonorable discharge and reduction of rank.

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