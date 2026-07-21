Hampton Roads Sailors answer the call as Iran conflict hits 5 months

NORFOLK, Va. — The latest images posted by the Navy show USS George H.W. Bush at work in the Arabian Sea. The images' captions say the Bush is deployed in support of security and stability in the Middle East.

The Bush departed Naval Station Norfolk at the end of March.

Tragically, during the deployment of the carrier's strike group, Commander Gabriel Edwards died following an emergency helicopter landing on the Arabian Sea on July 1.

Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine was recently asked if he has received any additional information about what happened, but he said he hasn't.

"I think the Virginia public wants to know what happened in a case like this that led to the tragic death of a Virginian," Kaine said.

WATCH: Gold Star mother offers support as Cmdr. Gabriel Edwards' family grieves

Gold Star mother offers support as Cmdr. Gabriel Edwards' family grieves

In recent days, the Defense Department has confirmed the deaths of three service members due to hostile forces. President Trump posted on social media that Iran will pay for every time they kill Americans.

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner has continued to blast the administration for going to war.

"This is what happens when you start a war of choice," said Warner on Face the Nation on CBS over the weekend. "I can say unequivocally there was no imminent threat from Iran."

Local Congresswoman Jen Kiggans posted about the latest deaths over the weekend, saying she was heartbroken and adding, "The United States must stand firmly behind those who volunteer to serve our country and remain committed to ensuring Iran never possesses a nuclear weapon."

Shortly after the war began, Kiggans said the president was within his authority.

"So the president acted under his Article II powers to be able to send our troops, you know, into harm's way because of an imminent threat that we saw from an adversary like Iran," Kiggans told News 3 in March.

As the Bush reached the Middle East, USS Gerald R. Ford returned home in May after a record-breaking 11-month deployment, including time spent in support of the war.

WATCH: USS Gerald R. Ford returns after extended deployment

USS Gerald R. Ford returns to Naval Station Norfolk following extended deployment

As this war continues now months later, local Sailors are once again being called upon to keep the mission going.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.