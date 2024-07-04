Sights & Sounds: Thousands celebrate Fourth of July at Colonial Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — 248 years ago, our nation was born when the Declaration of Independence was adopted on July 4, 1776. Fast forward to now; people from all over the country visited Colonial Williamsburg to learn more about our nation's history and to celebrate.

19,000 tickets were reserved ahead of the massive event, which kicked off with Thomas Jefferson reading the Declaration of Independence at the Capitol.

A performance by the drums and fifes group also took place near the old courthouse.

“Colonial Williamsburg is the birthplace of independence for our nation," said visitor Elizabeth Meade. "Virginia was the first place to call for independence, so to me with everything going on in our country, being somewhere to observe the Fourth of July in a way that honors history, and recognizing how it still impacts us today is very important and meaningful.”

Colonial Williamsburg offered free admission to the various workshops and historical reenactments. Thursday at 9:30 p.m. there will also be a free fireworks show.