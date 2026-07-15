Virginia Beach woman convicted for performing invasive dental procedures without a license: CAO

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach woman was convicted on Wednesday for performing invasive dental procedures without a license, according to the Office of the Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney.

Cristina Caro Valencia, 56, was convicted by a jury of four counts of performing invasive procedures without a license, according to the Commonwealth Attorney's Office.

In 2021, the Virginia Beach Police Department got tips that someone in Virginia Beach was performing dental procedures without a license, according to Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. In November 2021, VBPD executed a search warrant at Cosmetica Dental Lab on Virginia Beach Boulevard, a business run by Valencia — who did not have a dental license.

Watch previous coverage: VB woman accused of illegally performing dental work appears in court

VB woman accused of illegally performing dental work appears in court

Police found syringes, dental drilling equipment and receipts and records of patients, which led them to a husband and wife who had been treated by Valencia, according to the CAO. The couple heard about Valencia through a Spanish radio channel where she claimed to be a Spanish-speaking dentist who could provide affordable care.

The husband had dental bridges installed by Valencia several times a year, where she would numb him with a needle and file down his teeth. The wife went for cleanings and to get her cavities filled, which involved the same procedure.

The husband noticed that his bridges would fall out and did not fit properly, and eventually the teeth underneath them started falling out, according to the CAO. The wife's teeth began to get infected after the treatment.

Watch previous coverage: Woman accused of performing dental procedures without a license in Virginia Beach

Dental procedures without a license

Eventually, the couple went to a licensed dentist at the Dental Studio of Hampton Roads, who gave them proper treatment.

Valencia will be sentenced on November 4.

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