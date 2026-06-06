Man dies after shooting on Providence Road in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police are investigating a deadly shooting that left one man dead Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Providence Road around 4:30 p.m. on June 6 after receiving reports of gunshots in the area.

When officers arrived, they found an adult man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment but later died from his injuries.

Investigators have not identified any suspects, and police have not released information about what may have led to the shooting.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chesapeake Police detectives at 757-382-6161.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Line by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, visiting P3Tips.com, or using the P3 Tips mobile app.

Crime Line callers are not required to provide their names or testify in court. Tips that lead to an arrest, the recovery of drugs or stolen property may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,500.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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