Sand Soccer Championships and new safety task force highlight a promising summer for Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Thousands packed the Virginia Beach Oceanfront this weekend for the Virginia Beach Sand Soccer Championships.

With dozens of fields covering the beach, the tournament brought together players, families and fans from across the region.

Marcus Pratt, a beach attendee, said the competition alone made for a memorable weekend.

"Today has been fun for real like the amount of soccer games I've been watching real competitive, no matter what age," Pratt said.

For many people at the event, the weekend was about more than soccer. Attendees said events like this show how the Oceanfront can bring people together.

"Amazing normally it's pretty chill but having it all is going on right now, it kind of brings a lot of people together. You kind of interact with people that you wouldn't expect to interact with you even if you're not watching the game even if you still want to be chilling you interacted a lot," Pratt said.

Creating more of those positive experiences is one reason Mayor Bobby Dyer launched the Mayor's Task Force for a Safer Virginia Beach. The group is made up of community leaders, business owners and residents tasked with finding ways to improve safety while keeping the city welcoming and vibrant.

One member is local DJ and creative Gabe Niles.

"Like issues about just the violence and you know isolated incidents at the oceanfront and you know it's just kind of like what are we going to just do something about it or not," Niles said.

Niles said he is grateful to have a seat at the table and help shape conversations about the city's future.

"I'm excited more for the opportunity for you know I feel like our voice wasn't that much present in a room that people are coming up with decisions that will affect our lives and stuff so I'm more excited for the fact to be like able to have a voice in the room," Niles said.

He believes making Virginia Beach safer starts with making more people feel included and invested in their community.

"It's as simple as inclusion you know what I mean like it's not even just given some people to do. It's like being proud," Niles said.

Niles said he hopes local artists, musicians and community groups can help create more positive spaces throughout the city.

"I wanna aim to make sure that we are activating and rewarding. A lot of people that are local that are creating a safe space," Niles said.

For beachgoers this weekend, events like sand soccer are already showing what that can look like.

"Can do I ask for a better weekend? Nah. this might be the perfect weekend," Pratt said.

Niles said he is excited for what the task force can do for the city to make for an exciting and safer summer.

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