Man sentenced to 22 years for 2025 stabbing death of stepfather

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man pleaded guilty to charges he faced in connection with the 2025 stabbing death of his stepfather, prosecutors say.

40-year-old Daniel Edwin Van Dyke pled guilty to second-degree murder and unlawful wounding-stabbing in the commission of a felony. As part of the plea agreement, he was sentenced to a total of 45 years with 23 years suspended, leaving him to serve 22 years in prison. Prosecutors say the victim's family supported this agreement.

Watch previous coverage: Man charged with 1st-degree murder following deadly stabbing in Virginia Beach

Man charged with 1st-degree murder following deadly stabbing in Virginia Beach

On Jan. 29, 2025, officers responded to the incident in the 1300 block of Graylyn Drive. When officers got there around 4:20 p.m., they found 58-year-old Roy Stackhouse stabbed to death, according to Virginia Beach police. Van Dyke was there when officers arrived and was taken into custody without incident.

Prosecutors say after Van Dyke was taken into custody, he "immediately began making incriminating statements." In a later interview, he admitted that he stabbed his stepfather after having an argument about food. Van Dyke also admitted this to his girlfriend and brother, prosecutors say.