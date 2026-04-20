Man who filmed his VB Oceanfront curfew detainment claims he was wrongfully arrested

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man who was arrested at the Oceanfront for allegedly breaking curfew called the new restriction unlawful, claiming in an interview with News 3 that he was illegally arrested.

Michael Barker, a self-proclaimed independent journalist, was one of three arrested at the Oceanfront following the implementation of the all-age 9:30 p.m. curfew. The city council approved the stricter curfew in a 10-1 vote Thursday, citing recent weekend shootings at the Oceanfront.

Barker runs a social media page titled: "Billy the Billy of Rights Billy Goat." In an interview with News 3, he described his content as having a satirical edge while at the same time bringing light to issues such as personal rights violations.

In much of his coverage, Barker dons a billy goat costume and calls himself "Billy the Bill of Rights Billy Goat."

Watch previous coverage: Oceanfront businesses adjust hours as 9:30 p.m. curfew takes effect

Oceanfront businesses adjust hours as 9:30 p.m. curfew takes effect

Barker said he was initially at the Oceanfront — not dressed as billy goat — to document the curfew's impact on local businesses. A number of officers approached him when he stopped to speak to a man playing music outside a hotel, Barker told News 3.

"And I stopped to chat with him and got immediately surrounded by police. They started, you know, yelling at me," Barker said. "And I was like: 'I better start filming.' And so I started running my camera."

In a video posted to his Facebook page — and reshared by local attorney Tim Anderson, who said he's taking the case pro bono, and Shore Drive Shuffle — Barker filmed police as they prepared to detain him. An officer asked Barker if he had press credentials; for reference, journalistic activity was carved out as an exception to the 9:30 p.m. curfew.

Watch previous coverage: VB leaders hold public hearing before voting in favor of all-age 9:30 p.m. Oceanfront curfew

VB Curfew for everyone

In response, Barker cited the First Amendment. He then asked the officers which governing body would issue the press credential. The officers continued to ask for identification. Barker then asked if he was being detained, and police said, yes, he was, for violating curfew.

"I was wrongfully arrested. I was illegally detained and searched, and then my property was stolen and destroyed," Barker told News 3. "And so I'm pretty upset."

Barker said he did nothing wrong. He thanked Anderson for taking his case, adding that this development shifted the focus of his story.

"[VBPD] weren't going to be my story. They made themselves my story," Barker said. "My story was going to be almost supporting the police because I believe that city council failed them as well. And so that was going to be the story. If it's an emergency, declare an emergency."

In the interview with News 3, Barker said that he plans to return to the Oceanfront again this weekend with a press credential — made by his young son.

"I am going out next weekend to do the same thing," Barker said. "Before I go out, I promised that I would get my son pizza and let him make me a press pass with crayons and markers on the back of the pizza box."

Barker went on to say that anyone with a cellphone can be a member of the press, and urged others to educate themselves on civil rights violations.

"It's important to document these things. It's important to stand up, but it's also important to know your rights. So that you can stand up for them," Barker said.

In total three people — all adults — were arrested for curfew violations on Friday and Saturday night, Virginia Beach police said Monday.

Barker was released Sunday after posting bond, and he's due in court again on July 7.