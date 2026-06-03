Virginia Beach installs signs to warn boaters when Lynnhaven Ramp is full

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Residents near the Lynnhaven Boat Ramp in Virginia Beach are hopeful new digital signs will help reduce traffic congestion and neighborhood disruptions during the busy summer boating season.

The signs, recently installed along Shore Drive near the Lesner Bridge, notify drivers whether the Lynnhaven boat ramp is full before they enter the neighborhood.

The changes come nearly a year after residents raised concerns about ongoing problems at the boat ramp, including loud music, reckless driving and even gunfire.

“The work isn’t over, but we’re very grateful for the progression so far,” said resident Karin Brashears, who lives near the entrance to the boat ramp.

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Brashears first spoke with News 3 last summer after neighbors said they were frustrated with late-night activity and traffic issues connected to the popular launch area.

Since then, the city has added a overnight security guard at the site.

“It has been a significant improvement,” Brashears said. “We are super grateful for some of the improvements that have been made over there. The security guard does seem to keep things as contained as they can.”

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However, Brashears said parking and ramp use continue to create problems, especially during busy weekends when the lot and docking areas reach capacity. Drivers towing boats are often forced to back trailers through nearby residential streets after discovering the lot is full.

“It’s a busy area, and that’s okay,” Brashears said. “It’s just a matter of controlling and organizing that traffic.”

City officials hope the new signs will help prevent backups in the neighborhood by warning boaters before they enter the area.

“If it’s closed, it’ll say closed, and hopefully people will not come through the neighborhood and circle through as opposed to just driving by it and then waiting for an opportunity for it to open up,” Virginia Beach City Councilman Joash Schulman, said.

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Schulman said the goal is to reduce traffic congestion on the neighborhood’s narrow streets and encourage boaters to use other city ramps when parking is unavailable or comeback around Shore Drive when it is.

Brashears said she hopes the signs make a difference but believes more improvements may still be needed, including a turnaround area inside the parking lot.

“These [signs] are definitely more prominent,” Brashears said. “It’s only been a couple of days, so time will tell. It’s going to be a busy weekend, so fingers crossed.”

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