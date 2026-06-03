Vehicle catches fire on Princess Anne Road: VBFD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A vehicle hitched on the back of an RV went up in flames on Wednesday, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

Crews were dispatched to the 1700 Block of Princess Anne Road around 9:55 a.m., according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department. Rescuers arrived on the scene at 10:03 a.m., quickly extinguishing the fire and safely disconnecting the vehicle from the RV, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department said the fire did not spread to the RV and no one was injured as a result.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

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