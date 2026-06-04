3 guns recovered after police break up party at vacant Virginia Beach home on Wyckoff Drive

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police recovered 3 firearms after breaking up a party at a home on Wyckoff Drive, a property neighbors say has been the center of nuisance activity for nearly 2 months. No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified.

Neighbors describe Wyckoff Drive as a normally quiet community filled with families. One resident, who asked to remain anonymous, says she fears for her family's safety following the discovery of the guns.

For nearly 2 months, she says large crowds have been showing up at a home believed to be vacant.

"Late at night, there's been like loads of people loads of cars coming through the neighborhood," she said.

She says the parties became a weekend routine.

"Consistently since that weekend every single weekend, Friday, Saturday, Sunday night," she said.

As the crowds grew, so did neighbors' concerns.

"We've had liquor bottles and all kinds of alcohol bottles like lining the streets, and we're telling the cops that," she said.

The resident says they contacted police multiple times but were told partygoers claimed they were renting the property.

"So officer came and talked to my husband and I he was like you know there's nothing really can do. They're all of age," she said.

"And we're like this house is vacant and they're like well. They told us that they were renting it," she said.

The late-night activity often kept neighbors on edge.

"And late at night the first night it happened. It was like 3 o'clock in the morning, and there was loud noise there people like running through the streets," she said.

"We saw the officers come they talk to the people and then they were like OK well, I guess there's nothing to be done," she said.

The resident also says some of the events were promoted online.

"That they were promoting like it was a promotion party so like apparently they were promoting different DJs and things like that again all great and wonderful, but please don't do it here," she said.

Then last Friday, police shut down a party at the home and recovered 3 firearms. For residents, the discovery of guns deepened their concerns.

"These neighborhoods a fight breaks out if someone has guns where are those stray bullets gonna go We have kids we have elderly people," she said.

"Scared I mean, I have kids like we have families like all I can imagine is someone got mad at someone else and something happened you know that's scary," she said.

Virginia Beach Police say detectives are still actively investigating what took place last week.

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