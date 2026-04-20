3 arrests, no violence or shootings reported in Oceanfront curfew weekend, VBPD says

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Three people were arrested during the first weekend of the temporary Oceanfront curfew but no violence or shootings were reported, according to Virginia Beach police.

A temporary 9:30 p.m. curfew for all ages was put in place at the Oceanfront on Thursday for Friday and Saturday, then the following Friday in April after another violent weekend that left eight people hurt from a shooting.

The curfew was proposed at a closed-door meeting on Tuesday afternoon and first reported by WTKR Virginia Beach reporter John Hood.

Watch previous coverage: Virginia Beach leaders vote 10-1 to approve temporary 9:30 p.m. all-age Oceanfront curfew

VB Curfew for everyone

Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate argued in favor of the curfew during a city council special work session held on Thursday. He claimed that the shootings still occurred despite officers being visibly present around the Oceanfront.

"If we wait for a fatality, we have already failed. Oceanfront should be a sanctuary, it shouldn't be a hunting ground," Neudigate said. "It's not about restriction, it's about survival."

The curfew includes areas from Rudee Loop to 31st Street, with exceptions for diners, hotel guests or attendees of other designated events in the area.

No shootings or "significant" violence were recorded over the past weekend with the curfew imposed, according to VBPD.

Watch previous coverage: Oceanfront businesses concerned as VB city leaders weigh 9 p.m. curfew

Oceanfront businesses concerned as VB city leaders weigh 9 p.m. curfew

"There were no shootings or significant violent incidents recorded during either night of the operation, a marked departure from the past few weekends and historical trends," VBPD wrote.

One adult was arrested Friday night and two adults were arrested Saturday night during the curfew, according to VBPD.

“I am incredibly grateful for the community's understanding and assistance with this weekend's effort," said Neudigate. “A unique response was necessary to interrupt the incidents of shootings involving multiple victims, allowing us to stabilize an area where we have been challenged year after year during our Spring season.”

The curfew will be in effect this weekend from Friday at 9:30 p.m. until Saturday at 5 a.m. The 7 p.m. curfew for unaccompanied minors is still in effect for the remaining weekend in April.