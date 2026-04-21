Woman charged in Murphy’s Pub crash at the Oceanfront where 8 were hit: Court docs

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A woman has been charged after she crashed a car into the patio of Murphy’s Irish Pub at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Friday night, court documents show.

Ailani Roundtree was arrested and charged with reckless driving causing bodily harm following the crash into the patio seen all over social media Friday night. Eight people were hit.

Camera footage showed Roundtree leaving a parking garage as she followed a friend's car out of the parking garage to avoid paying the fee, according to documents. She then steered heavily left and right on a left turn when she crashed into the patio.

One of the victims on the patio was seriously hurt, docs say; the others injured were not.

Roundtree admitted to police she had had one drink and was driving recklessly.