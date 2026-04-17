Oceanfront shooting suspect from Richmond denied bond

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An 18-year-old Richmond high school student facing eight charges related to the April 11 shooting at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront was denied bond in court Friday morning.

WTKR Virginia Beach reporter John Hood was in the bond hearing for Isaiah Charity, an Armstrong High School student set to graduate soon with scholarship offers on the table.

Charity has been charged with eight counts each of aggravated malicious wounding, using a firearm in commission of a felony, and reckless handling of a firearm with injury, according to VBPD.

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On Saturday night at 14th Street and Atlantic Avenue, an altercation between two groups led to a short burst of gunfire that left eight people wounded — some of them bystanders.

The incident was the second Saturday night shooting involving young people this spring, which prompted VBPD Chief Paul Neudigate to request an Oceanfront curfew for all ages. The city council agreed to a 9:30 p.m. curfew for Friday, April 17, Saturday, April 18, and Friday, April 24.

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Hood reported from court Friday that the two groups in the incident were not known to each other. One was from Chesterfield, the other from Fredericksburg. Charity's defense argued that he and his friends were trying to get back to Richmond when the other group approached and started to fight.

Charity's defense said he had nothing to do with the fight, but after he saw his friends shot, he fired out of fear.