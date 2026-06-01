Murder and attempted suicide follow infant death at Magnolia Chase Way: VBPD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A woman was found dead after police responded to a reported domestic assault on Sunday, according to Virginia Beach police — the individuals involved in this incident were also connected to the death of an infant the day before.

On Sunday around 9 a.m., officers responded to a domestic assault in the 5000 Block of Magnolia Chase Way. Gunfire was heard by police upon their arrival. Natasha Forbes, 22, was found dead at the scene, Quentell Lawrence, 22, was found with a life-threatening injury, according to Virginia Beach police — he is currently at a hospital for treatment.

Based on their initial investigation, Virginia Beach police say Lawrence shot Forbes. They went on to add that Lawrence's wounds were self-inflicted.

This comes after a separate incident that was "connected" to both Forbes and Lawrence, according to Virginia Beach police. On Saturday around 2 p.m., crews responded to a call for an unresponsive child in a car that was driving around in the 5000 Block of Lynnhaven Parkway — the caller was advised to pull over and perform CPR. A non-responsive infant was found once emergency crews responded, they were pronounced dead at the hospital, according to Virginia Beach police.

It was later confirmed by Virginia Beach police that the deceased infant was under 1 year old.

Virginia Beach police say have secured charges for second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony against Lawrence.

The cause of death of the infant has yet to be determined by the Medical Examiner's Office, according to Virginia Beach police. The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is also investigating this incident.

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