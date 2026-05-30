Six people hurt, two in critical condition after Virginia Beach car crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police are investigating a car crash that injured several people Saturday morning.

Emergency crews received a call at 2:00 a.m. for a report of a crash into two stationary vehicles in the 1700 block of Fury Way.

When officers arrived they found six adults injured and , transported them to a local hospital.

Four of the occupants have non-life-threatening injuries, two of the occupants are in critical condition.

Officers , firefighters and medical crew members worked together to get one person out of a vehicle.

This case remains an active investigation.

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