Man convicted of murder stemming from Virginia Beach ugly Christmas sweater party triple shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Portsmouth man who opened fire at a Virginia Beach ugly Christmas sweater party in 2023, killing one man and shooting another in the head, has been found guilty of second-degree murder and a gun charge.

Marquise Bunn, 40, showed up to the party, which was hosted by his cousin, with his girlfriend and sister, on Riverbend Road on Christmas Eve 2023 when two people began play fighting outside, according to the Virginia Beach commonwealth's attorney.

Another partygoer, Antonio Wolfe, believed it to be a real fight and tried to break it up, when it then escalated into a real fight and prompted the host to ask everyone to leave. As they were about to leave, one of the fighters attacked Wolfe, and another wheelchair-bound man shot the attacker.

WATCH: 1 dead, 2 injured in Virginia Beach triple shooting

1 dead, 2 injured in Virginia Beach triple shooting: Police

Bunn then shot the wheelchair-bound man in the head, critically wounding him, and shot Wolfe, 42, four times, killing him.

Bunn and his girlfriend, Carmen Prescott, left the scene and evaded capture for several days by moving from hotels to homes of friends before his arrest in Portsmouth.

According to the commonwealth's attorney for Virginia Beach, Bunn admitted to another inmate that he shot Wolfe and the wheelchair-bound man. He also asked Prescott to hide the gun, the CA's office said.

Prescott was arrested on Friday, May 29, and now faces charges of accessory after the fact of murder and concealing evidence.

Bunn, previously a convicted felon, also faces a gun possession charge. He'll be sentenced for the murder conviction on Sept. 9.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.