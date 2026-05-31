Virginia Beach police investigate deadly shooting on Magnolia Chase Way

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are investigating a homicide after a deadly shooting Sunday in the city's Kempsville area.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, officers are investigating a gun-related homicide in the 5000 block of Magnolia Chase Way.

Police described the investigation as an active and fluid scene. Detectives with the department's Detective Bureau are continuing to process evidence and develop leads.

Authorities have not released information about the victim or any potential suspect. No arrests have been announced.

Police said additional details will be released as the investigation progresses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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