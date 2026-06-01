VB municipal center shooting memorial dedicated on 7th anniversary of tragedy

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Seven years after the mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center claimed 12 lives, the community gathered Sunday to dedicate a memorial honoring those lost.

The memorial features the names of the victims, a tribute to first responders, and decorated rocks dating back to the first days after the shooting. It is designed as a place for reflection and solace.

Jason Nixon's wife, Kate, was one of the people killed in the May 31, 2019 shooting. He spent years advocating for the memorial so his wife's memory would not be forgotten.

"When you want something done you got to be persistent and stick to it and don't back down," Nixon said.

During a dedication ceremony, the victims' names were read aloud and a moment of silence was observed.

Kelly Mills, a survivor of the shooting, said she hopes the memorial will bring others peace.

"My hope is that this memorial will nurture healing, provide a place for reflection, and serve as a source of connection for those who are affected," Mills said.

Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer acknowledged the road to the memorial's completion was not without challenges.

"Yes, my friends it took a little longer with a little more effort but I can tell you, it's worth the wait. Take a look at this magnificent memorial," Dyer said.

Those who persevered through the last seven years expressed relief that the memorial is finally near completion.

"Before now we were all scattered in our journey. Today we are all reunited and we are now truly VB strong," said Mills.

Members of the community were able to view the memorial following the ceremony. Final touches still need to be completed before it will be permanently open.

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