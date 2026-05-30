Jackalope action sports festival returns to Virginia Beach Oceanfront for fourth year in a row

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Jackalope is back at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront for the fourth consecutive year, bringing action sports, thousands of spectators and a free, family-friendly atmosphere to the resort area.

The festival has become one of several events helping keep the Oceanfront active, giving families, visitors and athletes a place to gather throughout the weekend.

Micah Desforges, founder of Jackalope, said the continued support from local leadership has made the event's return possible.

"So blessed to be back, you know, mayor Bobby Dyer and everyone in the city council gave us a blessing for renewal," Desforges said.

Organizers say one reason the event continues to grow is because it is open to everyone.

"And we want to keep it free, super accessible," Desforges said.

That accessibility is something local competitive skateboarder Collin Graham said makes a difference, especially when an event of this size comes to his hometown.

"To have an event this big in my hometown where I get to just relax with friends and family, it's the best thing ever," Graham said.

Graham said weekends like this also help change perceptions about the skateboarding community.

"Skateboarders are awesome! We're not criminals, or mischievous, we're all just having fun trying to ride our skateboard and you give us a place to do it like this and we'll just showcase everyone how fun it is, how great it can be," Graham said.

Throughout the event, a highly visible police presence can be seen around the Oceanfront, helping visitors feel safe as they take part in the festivities.

Organizers say inspiring the next generation is just as important as the competitions that draw the crowds.

"It's awesome that kids found something like skateboarding that just dive head first, like put all their effort in, passionate to, because there's nothing like it in the world," Graham said.

For Desforges, seeing the Virginia Beach community continue to embrace the festival year after year is what keeps him coming back.

"Jackalope here in my hometown means the world to me," Graham said.

The festival runs all weekend at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront and is free to attend.

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