Inaugural Hampton Roads Black Pride Gay Festival celebrates community, inclusion

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The inaugural Hampton Roads Black Pride Gay festival drew a large crowd to Virginia Beach, celebrating inclusivity, culture, and love to kick off Pride Month.

Tree Kelty, the curator of the festival, said the event was born out of a gap she noticed after moving back to Hampton Roads from Washington, D.C.

"I wanted something that we could come to that was for us, by us, and its so important to me for representation, its really celebrating black queer and trans joy," Kelty said.

The turnout reflected a community eager for the celebration.

"To see people say we need this and thank you, makes it all perfect," Kelty said.

Attendees said the festival created a space where people could celebrate who they are and connect with others.

"Pride is just, being who you are and walking in your truth and just, enjoying yourself and having a good time," one attendee said.

"Everyone is everyone, community, love it doesn't matter where you come from who you are," another attendee said.

The event also drew community leaders and elected officials, including State Senator Aaron Rouse and Virginia Beach Councilwoman Jennifer Rouse.

"Have a great time out here tonight, my wife and i are here to celebrate yall we are supporters of yall and we're going to bat for yall," Senator Rouse said.

The celebration featured a fashion show, drag performances, live entertainment, and community vendors.

Organizers said the event is expected to return next year.

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