Bryson Tiller to bring The Neo Trapsoul Tour to Virginia Beach in 2026

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Grammy-nominated R&B singer and rapper Bryson Tiller will perform in Virginia Beach as part of his upcoming headline tour, “Bryson Tiller Presents: The Neo Trapsoul Tour.”

The show at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater will be held on Sept. 9, 2026.

Majid Jordan, Ty Dolla $ign and Austin Millz will join Bryson Tiller as special guests.

Presale for tickets will begin on Wednesday at 12 p.m., with the general on-sale beginning on Friday at 12 p.m. Click here for ticket information.

Bryson Tiller made his mark with the breakout diamond-certified hit “Don’t,” leading to his 3x platinum-certified debut album T R A P S O U L (2015). He released his most recent album, Solace & The Vices, last year, and is gearing up to release a brand-new project following the drop of his new single “IT’S OK” last month.

“Bryson Tiller Presents: The Neo Trapsoul Tour” will also stop in Raleigh, N.C. on Sept. 4 and Bristow, Va. on Sept. 10.