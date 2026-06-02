Sailor shoots and kills sailor, attempts suicide after death of their baby: NCIS

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 22-year-old female woman was shot and killed by a 22-year-old male sailor on Magnolia Chase Way in Virginia Beach early Sunday following the death of their child the day before, authorities say.

NCIS confirmed Tuesday the affiliation of Petty Officer 3rd Class Natasha Forbes, a culinary specialist, and and Petty Officer 3rd Class Quentell Lawrence, an aviation ordnanceman.

Around 9 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to reports of a domestic assault in the 5000 Block of Magnolia Chase Way and heard gunfire when they arrived.

Forbes was found dead, and Lawrence had a life-threatening, self-inflicted gunshot wound, NCIS says. News 3 has not been able to confirm the direct relationship between Forbes and Lawrence, but NCIS did confirm the child who had died the day was theirs.

Watch previous coverage: Murder and attempted suicide follow infant death at Magnolia Chase Way, police say

Murder and attempted suicide follow infant death at Magnolia Chase Way: VBPD

The baby's cause of death has not yet been shared.

Virginia Beach police believe Lawrence shot Forbes before turning the gun on himself.

Lawrence faces a second-degree murder and gun charge. His status is not known as of Tuesday afternoon.

"NCIS is deeply saddened by this horrific loss of life and we extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones affected," said Emily Schmid special agent in charge of the NCIS Norfolk Field Office.

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